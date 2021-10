¿De AG a Gobernador? Josh Shapiro se lanza a dirigir Pensilvania

I'm running to be Pennsylvania's next Governor.



The stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines. It's time we all get in the game and fight for our rights, our democracy, our Commonwealth.



This will be one of the closest races in the country — and I need you on my team. Watch: pic.twitter.com/OOERcQ9m2F

— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 13, 2021