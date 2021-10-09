Advertisement

HHM 2021

Corte de apelaciones en Texas reactiva la restrictiva ley del aborto

Protestas a favor del derecho al aborto en Texas.

Protestas a favor del derecho al aborto en Texas.

Corte de apelaciones en Texas reactiva la restrictiva ley del aborto

El departamento de Justicia puede apelar la decisión antes del 12 de octubre. 

by Erika Ardila
 10/09/2021 - 00:08
in
Protestas a favor del derecho al aborto en Texas.
Protestas a favor del derecho al aborto en Texas.

Por Juliana Bedoya
Octubre 09, 2021
La controversial ley contra el aborto en Texas volvió a tener efecto 48 horas después de que el juez federal de Texas, Robert Pitman, la hubiera suspendido.
 
La decisión fue tomada en tiempo récord por la Corte del quinto circuito de apelaciones de Texas,  uno de los circuitos más conservadores del país y que ha habia negado una derogación de la norma semanas atrás.
 
Con esto, vuelve a estar en vigencia la ley B-8 que prohíbe la interrupción del embarazo después de las seis semanas en el estado, lo que va en contra de la sentencia de la ley federal que indica que se pueden realizar abortos hasta la semana 24 de embarazo. 

Así las cosas, el Departamento de Justicia tiene hasta el 12 de octubre para apelar la decisión.

 
La ley, también conocida como la ley del latido del corazón ha sido controversial, pues limita las posibilidades de una persona a realizarse un aborto solo hasta las seis semanas, momento en el latido del corazón del feto ya puede escucharse a través de un ultrasonido. 
 
 
TAMBIÉN FIGURA EN

¿Que piensas de este artículo?

Más en Política

Photo: Voto Latino
La vicepresidenta Kamala Harris y Stacey Abrams llevan mensajes de persistencia a la cumbre anual de Voto Latino
Photo:Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management
Biden vuelve a desafiar a Trump y restablece la protección de tres monumentos nacionales
Photo: BCTGM Union
Los trabajadores de Kellogg se declaran en huelga alegando que la empresa envía lentamente los puestos de trabajo fuera del país
Photo: Jeremy Weis
Missouri ejecuta a Ernest Johnson a pesar de las dudas sobre su posible discapacidad intelectual
AL DIA News
AL DIA News