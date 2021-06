California distribuirá $200 millones para combatir el odio contra los asiáticos

@StopAAPIHate reported over 6,600 hate incidents against the API community. That is 6,600 attacks against our friends, our families, and our children. Enough is enough. See us. Hear us. @GavinNewsom @CAgovernor support #APIEquityBudget. pic.twitter.com/kSOpd8OY4Z

— Stop AAPI Hate (@StopAAPIHate) June 15, 2021