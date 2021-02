AOC, Velázquez y Schumer piden a la FEMA que mejore la red eléctrica de Puerto Rico

Today, @SenSchumer, @NydiaVelazquez & I asked FEMA to require Puerto Rico's utility to use their relief funds on renewable energy.



The island can lessen their economic woes & climate change vulnerability by building a sustainable grid that'll create thousands of jobs. pic.twitter.com/XgIlK7r2Q5

— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) February 25, 2021