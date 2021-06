AOC plantea el problema de los empleados mal pagados y la falta de diversidad en el Capitolio

It is mostly for this reason that I left @AOC's office a couple months ago. She's a great boss and I adored my colleagues, but with two kids in daycare I just couldn't afford the job. It's not just that the Hill pays less than K street. It's less than non-profit or local gov't. https://t.co/MmKT3mwDU6

— Dan Riffle (@DanRiffle) June 14, 2021