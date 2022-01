Una nueva iniciativa para conectar a las pequeñas empresas con recursos tecnológicos cruciales

NEW: Today, @SBAgov and @BusinessForward announced the launch of @SBDigiAlliance — a joint public-private co-sponsorship. The SBDA will connect small businesses with critical tech resources to start and expand their e-commerce business. Learn more: https://t.co/8R38v4ZJxX pic.twitter.com/8BOh44faiP

— SBA (@SBAgov) January 21, 2022