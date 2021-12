La tasa de inflación de Estados Unidos alcanza su punto más alto desde 1982

Inflation in November hit 6.8%. Here are the biggest annual increases:



Gas +58%

Rental car 37%

Used car 31%

Hotels 26%

Steak 25%

Utilities 25%

Bacon 21%

Pork 17%

Furniture 12%

Fish 11%

New cars 11%

Chicken 9%

Bikes 9%

Eggs 8%

Coffee 7.5%

Apples 7%

Milk 7%

Flour 6%

Rent 3.5%

— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) December 10, 2021