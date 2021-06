El musical “In The Heights” llega como exposición a Puerto Rico este junio

This new expo tells the story behind the development of #ITH on its different stages! You can book your tour starting this Wednesday, and visit the #GaleriaLinManuelMiranda in person, or virtually!



For reservations look for “Book now” on Facebook or call (787)310-0293. https://t.co/HnKf9gkaG6

— Galería Lin-Manuel Miranda (@GaleriaLin) May 31, 2021