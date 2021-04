Dolores Huerta da su apoyo a los indocumentados en huelga de hambre en Nueva Jersey

BREAKING: Legendary, labor leader @DoloresHuerta joins the #Fast4Relief fasters and calls on @GovMurphy & the NJ state legislature to provide a meaningful #Recovery4All



“I want you to understand how important these workers are for the economy of New Jersey.” pic.twitter.com/WOoWQoo3Bs

— Make the Road New Jersey (@MaketheRoadNJ) April 27, 2021