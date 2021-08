Ivermectina y COVID-19: “No eres un caballo, no eres una vaca”, insiste la FDA

Lafayette Louisiana ICU Dr. Frank Courmier says some Covid patients families have asked him to treat their loved one with ivermectin. Some have yelled at him, insisting it be done. He won’t do it, because, as he tells them, it’s not an effective COVID19 treatment. Hear him out: pic.twitter.com/ppZgawr10I

— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 24, 2021