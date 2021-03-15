Los Premios Oscar 2021 anuncian la lista completa de los nominados

La actriz Priyanka Chopra Jonas y el músico y actor Nick Jonas han sido los encargados de revelar esta mañana las nominaciones para los Premios de la Academia 2021. Los competidores en las 23 categorías han sido anunciados a través de las redes sociales de la academia.

¿Cuáles han sido algunas sorpresas de este año?

Por primera vez en los 93 años de historia de los premios Oscar, dos mujeres están nominadas a mejor director: Chloe Zhao está nominada por “Nomadland”, y Emerald Fennell compite en la misma categoría por “Promising Young Woman”. Hasta ahora, solo 5 directoras habían optado a la estatuilla, de las cuáles Kathryn Bigelow ha sido la única ganadora (2010) en la historia de estas premiaciones.

La película de Netflix, “Mank", encabeza la lista de películas con 10 nominaciones, seguida por El Padre, Judas y el Mesías Negro, Nomaland, Minari, Sound of Metal y El juicio de los Chicago 7, todas con 6 nominaciones. "Promising Young Woman", de Emerald Fennell, se posiciona también con 5 nominaciones.

Luego del debate sobre inclusión y diversidad en la premiación de los Oscar, este año hay dos mujeres afrodescendientes compitiendo por Mejor Aztriz, Viola Davis por “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” y Andra Day pr su actuación en “The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Del mismo modo hay tres afrodescendientes compitiendo por mejor actor de reparto: Leslie Odom Jr. por "Una noche en Miami" y Daniel Kaluuya y Lakeith Stanfield por "Judas y el Mesías Negro".

Representando a latinoamérica, la película chilena “El Agente Topo”, compite como mejor documental con “Collective”, “Crip Camp”, “Lo que el pulpo me enseñó” y “Time”.

Los nominados al Oscar 2021 son:

Mejor Película

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Director

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Actor principal

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actriz principal

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Música Original

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Diseño de vestuario

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Guión adaptado

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“The Father “

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Guión original

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Cortometraje animado

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Cortometraje de acción en vivo

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Documental

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Documental corto

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Película Internacional

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Diseño de producción

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Edición

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Fotografía

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Sonido

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Efectos visuales

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Maquillaje y peinado

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Película animada

“Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Canción Original

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Laura Pausini)

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami...”

La ceremonia número 93 de los Oscars está programada para realizarse el domingo 25 de abril a las 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT en la Union Station de Los Ángeles y en el Dolby Theatre y se transmitirá en vivo por ABC.