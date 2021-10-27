Advertisement

'Lightyear' la nueva película sobre Buzz Lightyear

Disney y Pixar lanzaron el nuevo trailer de su película inspirada en el juguete de Toy Story. 

by Erika Ardila
 10/27/2021 - 19:46
La nueva película cuenta la historia del personaje de Toy Story. Foto: Captura del trailer
Por Erika Ardila
Octubre 27, 2021
Este miércoles, Disney y Pixar lanzaron el primer tráiler de avance sobre la historia que inspiró la creación del personaje Buzz Lightyear, uno de los principales en la conocida película ‘Toy Story'. 
 
En ‘Lightyear’ se muestra legendario Guardián Espacial muchos años antes de ser el héroe que inspiró al juguete que acompañaba en sus aventuras a los otros juguetes de la habitación de Andy. La película no trata sobre el Buzz que todos conocemos, sino sobre el legendario guerrero en el que se basa. 

 

En las imágenes del trailer se muestra al guardián preparándose para subir a un cohete y vivir aventuras en el espacio, pero no dan muchas más pistas acerca de la trama. 
 
En la versión original la voz de Buzz cobra vida de la mano de Chris Evans, el eterno Capitán América de Marvel. El actor se mostró entusiasmado cuando pudo comunicar la noticia a sus seguidores de Twitter. "No tengo palabras", dijo el actor, "Solo para aclarar las cosas. Este no es Buzz Lightyear el juguete. Es una historia de orígenes sobre el humano Buzz Lightyear en el que se basó el juguete".

 

En las anteriores cuatro películas de ‘Toy Story’, Tim Allen puso la voz a Buzz Lightyear, desde la exitosa película original de 1995 hasta la secuela de 2019 ‘Toy Story 4’. 
 
Evans también se encuentra la aventura de espionaje "El hombre gris", que lo reúne con los directores de "Los Vengadores", Joe y Anthony Russo, y "No mires hacia arriba", de Adam McKay, protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio y Jennifer Lawrence a finales de este año.
 
‘Lightyear’, anunciada por primera vez hace casi un año en el Día del Inversor de Disney de 2020, tiene previsto llegar a los cines el 17 de junio de 2022. Llegará sólo unos meses después de la próxima película de Pixar, "Turning Red’, que se estrenará el 11 de marzo de 2022.
 
Aunque el avance no cuenta grandes detalles de la película, logró despertar la nostalgia de todos aquellos que crecieron junto a Woody y su inseparable amigo Buzz Lightyear.

 

