Acción de Gracias: el luto también se celebra este día

In 1863, the remains of a Wampanoag girl were dug up and put on display in the @PilgrimHMuseum. My grandfather, Wampanoag activist Wamsutta Frank James, marched into the museum and took them back on Thanksgiving Day, 1974, which is objectively awesome. That's him in the center. pic.twitter.com/47zs5Hyb4T

