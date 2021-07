Los Topos, el equipo de rescate de élite de México, se unen al rescate de los desaparecidos en el edificio de Miami

Thank you @GobiernoMX for sending legendary #Topos & canines to #Surfside.



The “Moles” formed when an earthquake struck Mexico in 1985. Volunteers began to lift rubble, look for signs of life and pull people out, assisting the overwhelmed first responders.



¡Gracias, Mexico! pic.twitter.com/xuoviAaz6R

— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 29, 2021