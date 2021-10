Elon Musk, el multimillonario que podría acabar con el hambre mundial

US national debt is ~$28,900 billion or ~$229k per taxpayer.



Even taxing all “billionaires” at 100% would only make a small dent in that number, so obviously the rest must come from the general public. This is basic math.



Spending is the real problem.https://t.co/1EwWyqdVsT

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2021