Biden urge a migrantes que no vayan a Estados Unidos 

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos presses Pres. Biden on the border crisis.



"Do you have to say quite clearly, 'Don't come'?



Biden: "Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over...Don’t leave your town or city or community." https://t.co/eNhw9ARhzg pic.twitter.com/isbaH4SD5y

— ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2021