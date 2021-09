Snow Tha Product consigue su primera nominación a los Grammy Latinos por su colaboración viral con Bizarrap

Stop chasing what others tell you is important. Learn that your dream should never rely on impressing other people.

Major thanks to @SnowThaProduct for dropping truth on our latest episode of #SelectConversations: https://t.co/xv7wMCmQ2S.



Presented by @Ally. #doitright pic.twitter.com/yz5odJ5SRv

— UnitedMasters (@unitedmasters) July 27, 2021