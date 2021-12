En Estados Unidos 1 de cada 100 adultos mayores han muerto por COVID

The US confirmed Covid deaths exceeds 800,000

Killed 1 of every 100 Americans over age 65

Killed 1 of every 415 Americans.https://t.co/kaFJNo7WVN by @juliebosman @albertsun @amy_harmon

~300,000 deaths well after US vaccine rollout pic.twitter.com/ghdYZmcp0K

— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) December 13, 2021