Elections in Ecuador: President Guillermo Lasso’s proposals did not do well

In addition to voting for the sectional authorities, which include mayors and councilors, as well as councilors of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS), an independent body that represents civil society, Ecuadorians also expressed in the ballot box their response to the referendum of 8 questions promoted by the Lasso administration.

After a vote count that was marked by its slowness, the president of Ecuador accepted on Monday the defeat of the Yes vote in the referendum with which he sought to advance political, environmental, and security reforms, arguing to seek solutions to the unprecedented wave of violence.

Added to this setback was the defeat in the mayoralties of Quito and Guayaquil, the main cities of Ecuador, which were left in the hands of candidates who had the support of former President Rafael Correa, one of Lasso's harshest critics.

Constitutional reforms

The government-sponsored referendum, which sought to amend the 2008 Constitution, divided its questions into 3 categories:

Safety Promotion Strengthening Democracy Environmental Protection

According to Ecuadorian political analyst Andrés Chiriboga, who gave statements to BBC Mundo, President Lasso, who has low levels of approval, was trying to "look for oxygen and take advantage of regional elections to put supposed solutions on the table to these issues, showing that it was intended to address some problems.”

After the final results are known, the Electoral Council will publish them in the Official Gazette within 7 days for their entry into force.

Victory for the "No"

This is how the elections against the referendum were defined, according to the categories that sought reforms:

Insecurity — When asked if Ecuadorians approved the extradition of criminals for transnational crimes, he did not win. For its part, the other question proposed that the prosecution evaluate, promote, train and sanction its own servants, a function that currently corresponds to the Council of the Judiciary, a measure that was not approved either.

Political reforms — 4 questions were included in this category. The first sought to reduce the number of assembly members; the second intended to require that political movements have a minimum number of affiliates equivalent to 1.5% of the electoral registry of their jurisdiction; the third tried to prevent the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control from appointing authorities (transferring that authority to the National Assembly); the fourth planned to modify the process for appointing members of that body to put it in the hands of parliament. None of them were approved.

Environment — This category closed the referendum with 2 questions. The first, intended to incorporate a water protection subsystem to the National System of Protected Areas; and the second, to guarantee compensation to people and entities that contribute to the generation of environmental services. To these questions the Ecuadorians answered “Yes.”