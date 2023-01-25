Celac closes summit betting on regional integration

Requesting the end of the economic blockade against Cuba, showing its support for the start of dialogues in Venezuela, and applauding the integration process in the midst of diversity, the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) concluded this Tuesday, January 24 in Argentina.

“With dialogue, freedom and dignity we advance in the well-being of our peoples. In this Celac Summit we address common responses for migration, security, and the protection of democracy,” said the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, in his speech.

7th edition of this meeting of Latino nations

The forum, which concluded through a document of one hundred points and eleven special declarations, highlighted that the objectives of Latin America and the Caribbean are fully aware of their projection and have the capacity to delve into those issues that seek a common consensus.

However, the meeting was not far from controversy on the part of right-wing opposition leaders who condemned the presence of countries involved in investigations for human rights violations and anti-democratic practices, such as Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Precisely the presidents of these last two countries, Daniel Ortega and Nicolás Maduro, were absent despite the support of the Argentine president and other leaders of the region who defended their presence at the summit, which promoted the message of "advancing with determination in the integration process, promoting unity and political, economic, social and cultural diversity,” while they welcomed the support of the international community for the dialogues in those nations.

Maduro, who cited security reasons, sent a recorded message in which he indicated that his absence was due to "calculated provocations and ambushes."

For its part, Celac supported the process of dialogue and negotiation between the Government of Venezuela and the opposition Unitary Platform of Venezuela, promoted by the Governments of Mexico and Norway.

One of the high notes of the summit was due to the return of Brazil with its president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to this meeting, after a two-year absence by decision of former president Bolsonaro.

Pending challenges

Regarding two of the most critical issues for Latin America and the Caribbean, the fight against drugs and climate change, during the meeting there was a request for more effective international cooperation to deal with the global problem of drug trafficking, respecting the laws of each country and finding alternatives beyond direct war.

Likewise, the member states of the organization sent an urgent message for developed countries to fulfill their commitment to deliver $100,000 million per year, between 2020 and 2025, to finance the climate fight and disaster prevention in the region.

On the other hand, despite the general message among the attending leaders to seek regional integration, which left proposals such as the creation of a single currency, or the construction of a railway line that connects the countries of the region, among others, there is still a strong lack of work to consolidate that unified agenda.

Taking advantage of the framework of the meeting, several of the leaders also pointed out the need to continue advocating for respect for democracy and human rights, referring to the political situation in Venezuela and Nicaragua, as well as the far-right attacks in recent days in Brazil.

“United, we can have overwhelming force. To achieve this, all of Latin America and the Caribbean must be integrated into a single region that defends the same interests for the growth of our peoples," said Argentine President Alberto Fernández.

After closing in Buenos Aires, the next summit will take place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the country chosen to assume the Pro Tempore Presidency of Celac.

Message to the United Nations

Celac called on the United Nations General Assembly for the organization to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, while expressing its rejection of unilateral lists and certifications that hit countries of the region in a special way.

Likewise, the UN was asked to remove Cuba from the unilateral list of countries that allegedly sponsor international terrorism.