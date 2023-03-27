Tesla's arrival in Mexico will boost 50-year growth in the north of the country

Jesús Nava, mayor of the city chosen by the electric vehicle company to build its new factory, spoke to the EFE news agency about the challenges that this million-dollar investment poses for his territory, a town near Monterrey.

Nava indicated:

We came with a statistical growth, in the last 10 years, of close to an investment of $2 billion; Tesla in a single year will give five times what came to Santa Catarina in the last 10 years.

The official warned that, despite being very good news for the region's economy, since the creation of this plant will boost employment, the economy, and social investment, the magnitude of this operation requires clear guidelines so that in reality, a sustainable development scenario is presented that favors the majority of people who live there.

“There has to be a very balanced growth with access to housing, to services, with access to commerce, with access to health, public spaces, security, and public transportation. How is it to be achieved (orderly development)? Through the Urban Development Plan, with which we are going to define very well the areas of housing, service, commercial, industrial growth and also with a mobility and accessibility plan,” insisted Nava.

Investment in Mexico

After Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, confirmed the news of the company's new megafactory in Nuevo León on March 1, Nava immediately pointed out several of the considerations that should be taken into account, including a key one in which it specifies that 95% of the territory of Santa Catarina is a protected natural area, so that the growth that will follow the construction of the plant must be very balanced.

Within the Urban Development Plan contemplated by the Mayor, 5% of the city area is considered developable, of which 60% is already covered, and the new manufacturing plant will be installed in the remaining 40%.

Our next Gigafactory will be in Mexico, manufacturing our next-gen vehicle pic.twitter.com/bk0IKrGtaZ — Tesla (@Tesla) March 2, 2023

Although Nava assures that the comprehensive plan has already been drawn up, he insists that one must be very careful and disciplined to prevent this business phenomenon from leading to poor results for the region.

“Any city in the world feels lucky to have an investment like Tesla; however, there are many challenges to address with an investment like this. We are sometimes victims of our own success and sometimes we are also victims of world politics. This policy promoted by the United States: "nearshoring" (relocation of chains) that pushes these global companies to come and settle in Mexico or install part of their manufacturing chain in Mexico," Nava highlighted.

According to Samuel García, governor of Nuevo León, the initial investment would be around $5 billion, and it is expected that between 35,000 and 40,000 formal jobs will be generated.

In addition to Tesla, in recent months different companies have arrived in Santa Catarina, such as Vertiv, dedicated to the manufacture of storage technology; Noah Itech, which produces automation equipment, and Automotive Components Internacional (IAC), an automotive plastics maquiladora.