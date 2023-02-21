Governments of 51 countries meet to negotiate the Global Ocean Treaty

“The way our global oceans are managed right now is very fragmented and it favours destructive industries rather than protection. The patchwork of regional and sector-specific authorities that currently run the show have repeatedly failed to protect the high seas,” highlighted a couple of years ago by the environmental organization Greenpeace.

A new opportunity to protect the environment has been presented since yesterday (February 20) in New York, a meeting of world leaders that will last until Friday, March 3, and that seeks to finally close the negotiations to ratify the Global Ocean Treaty for greater protection of species and for the sustainable use and distribution of marine resources.

Lack of Laws

Emphasizing the protection of deep waters, which constitute about 61% of the oceans, the meeting seeks to stop the destruction of the environment by warning about the lack of laws and protection of these marine ecosystems affected by activities such as illegal fishing and underwater mining.

Although around 20 organizations worldwide protect the seas from invasive activities such as fishing, navigation and tourism, it is important to note that their influence can only extend up to 200 nautical miles beyond the coast, where there are those that are known as international waters, in which governments do not have any kind of power or authority.

According to data shared by UNESCO, if man's actions against the oceans do not significantly change, at least half of all marine species will be threatened with extinction by the end of this century.

Among the activities that must be stopped urgently, the following stand out:

Overfishing or poor fishing or processing practices.

The dumping of wastewater.

Oil or gas exploration without environmental standards.

A new hope for the seas

This effort to care for the health of the oceans, promoted especially by the European Union and other Western nations, seeks to strengthen what was agreed in the 2022 Kunming-Montreal environmental protection agreement, in which the 30% conservation objective of land and sea areas by 2030 stands out.

The Greenpeace International organization points out 3 reasons why implementing this treaty requires the greatest urgency:

A strong treaty is needed to protect 30% of our oceans by 2030. This is the minimum that scientists and governments agree is needed to allow marine life to recover and to support communities of 3 billion people who depend on the sea for their food and livelihood. The problems of the ocean are the problems of humanity. The oceans produce half of our oxygen and are the world's largest carbon reservoir. They are vital to addressing the climate crisis. As long as the agreement is not ratified, the serious damages due to these practices will continue:

Industrial fishing

Oil drilling

Deep sea mining

Plastic pollution

Greenpeace also invites the world community to sign the online petition to obtain a Global Treaty for the Oceans as soon as possible. Click here to sign.