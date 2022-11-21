Qatar 2022: US, without Latinos on the lineup in today's 1-1 match

Unlike other times, where Hispanic soccer players stood out on the national team rosters, this time only a handful of athletes with this origin were part of the call.

Only 5 players, among the 26 selected, are considered Latino or Hispanic, a demographic group that represents a considerable part of the fans of the game in the United States. In addition, much of the boost to soccer is due precisely to the fans of these communities and the contribution of soccer players from the region to the professional league.

Why so few Latinos?

According to a report by The Guardian, there are several reasons for the low number of Latinos in the United States team that plays in Qatar 2022.

For example, it is pointed out that there were individual factors. Some players, such as David Ochoa, Efraín Álvarez and Julián Araujo, who have Mexican and American nationality, decided to opt for the Mexican team, although they were left out of that country's squad.

Sports journalist Jon Arnold argues that the number of Latino soccer players with sufficient merits to be part of the national team is not high.

For The Guardian, there is an additional reason. It says: “The expense associated with participating in US youth soccer often sets up white, affluent children to thrive. The best of those players also frequently have European backgrounds – and EU passports – that let them seek opportunities in Europe’s high-caliber leagues without requiring clubs to give them one of a limited number of spots for players coming from outside the continent.”

It's been 3,065 days.



Three thousand.

Sixty-five.



THE WAIT IS OVER.



THE AMERICANS ARE BACK IN THE WORLD CUP. pic.twitter.com/6hEpaIhINF — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 21, 2022

Hispanics and Latinos in the team

These are the players with Hispanic or Latino roots who are part of the team that plays the World Cup in Qatar:

Cristián Roldán, who was born in Artesia, California, 27 years ago. The Seattle Sunders FC midfielder has 32 caps for the National Team.

Giovanni Reyna, is 20 years old. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was born in Durham (England) and has made 14 appearances for the national team.

Forward Jesús Ferreira, born in Santa Marta (Colombia), is 21 years old, plays for FC Dallas and has completed 15 international matches with the national team.

Kellyn Acosta, grandson of a Mexican, is 27 years old and has played 54 games with the National Team. This midfielder plays for Los Angeles Fútbol Club and is the grandson of a Mexican.

The 5th is Luca de la Torre, a 24-year-old midfielder who plays for Celta de Vigo, in Spain. He was born in San Diego, California, and has played 12 games with the national team so far. His roots are Spanish.

Ricardo Pepi, the Mexican American striker who settled a heated battle over his services by choosing the US over his family's native country, was left out.

Click here for the full US squad.