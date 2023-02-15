UN warns about the threats generated by the sea level rising

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, spoke before the Security Council, warning about the consequences of this environmental crisis in the field of peace and security.

“Rising seas pose “unthinkable” risks to billions around the world, with profound implications for security, international law, human rights and the very fabric of societies,” pointed out senior officials to the Security Council.

Highlighting how the coastlines of some countries have already tripled the average rate of sea level rise, Guterres warned that low-lying communities, and entire countries, could disappear forever in the coming decades.

“We would witness a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale, and we would see ever-fiercer competition for fresh water, land and other resources,” stressed Guterres.

Threat multiplier

Highlighting data recently published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which indicates that the global average sea level has risen faster since 1900 than in any previous century in the last 3,000 years, the Secretary-General warns that this phenomenon is a multiplier of other threats, since it seriously limits access to water and food sources, as well as health services.

Guterres highlighted:

Under any temperature rise scenario, countries from Bangladesh to China, India and the Netherlands will all be at risk. Mega-cities on every continent will face serious impacts, including Lagos, Bangkok, Mumbai, Shanghai, London, Buenos Aires and New York.

Studies indicate that the risk is greatest for about 900 million people who live in low-lying coastal areas, which represents one in ten people on the planet. They also indicate that rising sea levels have decimated livelihoods in tourism and agriculture throughout the Caribbean.

Csaba Kőrösi, the current president of the General Assembly, cited projections that “between 250 and 400 million people will likely need new homes in new locations in fewer than 80 years,” warning of devastating impacts to the world's "breadbaskets", especially the fertile deltas along the Nile, Mekong and other rivers.

The official also urged the Council to recognize the importance of climate action as a key peacebuilding tool, stressing that the data and frameworks already exist to defend against the threat of sea level.

“What is needed now – as ever – is the political will to act,” noted Kőrösi.