Buena Vida Media presents the 2022 Hispanic Heritage Entrepreneur Awards
During the celebration of these recognitions, the special Fierce Ally award was presented.
The international multimedia company, in partnership with the Latin American Business Association (LABA), held the 5th annual edition of these awards that celebrate the resilience of Hispanic entrepreneurs who continue to "create, innovate and scale in the face of a difficult economy."
Janie Flores, CEO and founder of Buena Vida Media, stated:
This year we have introduced the Fierce Ally Award. The pandemic taught us that we don’t do this alone. The myth of the “self-made” man has been dispelled. We need one another to accomplish, to grow and to progress.
Hispanic Entrepreneur Awards
The purpose of these awards is to draw attention to the positive contributions and significant economic impact made by Hispanic entrepreneurs in both, South Florida and the U.S.
“The Hispanic community, and Latinas in particular need allies and champions from outside of our community to help us overcome and navigate the obstacles we are facing in this new economy,” added Flores.
These are the winners of the 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Entrepreneur Awards:
- Business Champion of the Year: MD Conexiones, Maria De la Cruz, CEO & Founder
- Startup Entrepreneur Award: Zuleyka Garcia, Realtor
- Startup Entrepreneur Award: Michaelkin Jewelry, Alma Stevenson, Founder
- Startup Entrepreneur Award: Tito Puente, Jr. Picante Hot Sauces
- Educator of the Year Award: Marcela Coach de Vida, Marcela Reynolds, CEO & Founder
- Sustainable Beauty Company of the Year Award: Vitiv, Patricia Goudie, CEO & Founder
- Social Impact Champion of the Year Award: Mexico Culture & Pride, Adriana Pavon, CEO & Founder
- Public Relations Champion of the Year Award: Creativas Group PR, Liza Santana-Piñeres
- Online Community Entrepreneur of the Year Award: The Blogger Union, Paola Mendez, Founder
- Healthcare Company of the Year: Award: Humana MarketPoint
- Humanitarian Organization of the Year Award: Centro Comunitario AFE, Ruben Gimenez, CEO & Founder
- Fierce Ally Award: Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program
- Fierce Ally Award: FL House of Representative Marie P. Woodson, District 101
- Fierce Ally Award: Florida Power & Light
- Fierce Ally Award: Miami Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins, District 8
- Fierce Ally Award: Lesesne Media Group, Tony and Woodie Lesesne, Founders
- Fierce Ally Award: Hispanic Women of Distinction (El Heraldo de Broward, Inc.), Elaine Miceli Vasquez, Founder
- Fierce Ally Award: Vanessa James Media, Vanessa James, Founder
- Fierce Ally Award: Ford Motor Company
“Fortunately, there are companies, organizations, and leaders around us that have been fierce allies and advocates for Hispanics in the US throughout the years, and their unprecedented support has been especially important in the aftermath of the pandemic to help us rebuild our businesses, families, and communities. We are honored to recognize them this year,” concluded Flores.
