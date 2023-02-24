Fearless Fund, the first venture capital fund created by women of color, for women of color, a leader in the venture capital space with the support of some of the largest consumer and technology-based companies owned by Women of Color, led the money collection.

Chloë Cheyenne, COMMUNITYx CEO and founder, noted:

The investment from our partners reinforces our mission to democratize the social media landscape and accelerates our growth plans. We are thrilled to launch this new platform for global change that will make it accessible for anyone to take action on any cause from anywhere in the world at the pulse of their fingertips.

About COMMUNITYx

It is the fastest growing, community-focused, African-American women-led app connecting ordinary people around the world to take practical action on the causes they are passionate about.

“COMMUNITYx has created an outlet for direct change during times of uncertainty and we are thrilled to be partnering with them for this investment. Fearless Fund is dedicated to supporting businesses like COMMUNITYx as they are trailblazers in their field continuing to enhance the awareness and involvement of the social issues that surround us today,” pointed out Arian Simone, Fearless Fund co-founder.

COMMUNITYx is currently gearing up for the upcoming launch of its web and mobile platform, with which it seeks to drive change through its cause-based community building feature, as well as its call-to-action technology toolkit that includes petitions, meetings and fundraisers.

Additionally, this release extends to corporate and philanthropic partners, allowing them to build digital advocacy campaigns, accelerate mobilization efforts, and generate impact reporting analysis for their target audience.

CommunityX Announces $2 Million Seed Round Led By Fearless Fund https://t.co/yHuZoXayeM — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) February 16, 2023

About Fearless Fund

Fearless Fund, whose mission is to bridge the gap in venture capital funding for female founders of aggressive, scalable growth companies, continues to seek out firms that are directly changing their environments and that are pioneers in their fields.

With a mission rooted in supporting its communities, the Fearless Fund found no better company than COMMUNITYx to support its innovative digital hub for activism, uniting like-minded people around the world to take action on the most pressing issues of our time.

“The proof of their activism shows through their most recent work with Justice 4 Tyre, a campaign housed on their site that raised over $1.2M for Tyre Nichols’ mother, worked with local Memphis activists to help mobilize over 500,000 people to take action on Justice 4 Tyre, gained thousands of petition signatures, and worked with local activists to achieve initial demands in Tyre's case,” added Simone.