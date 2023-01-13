LIVE STREAMING
President and CEO of HACR visiting Nasdaq headquarters.
The president of the organization will have a main role on this meeting. Photo: @NasdaqExchange.

HACR joins the World Economic Forum Diversity Dialogue in Davos

The Association represents the interests of U.S. Hispanics who work in the corporate sector.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Toy house on top of a contract and next to a set of keys. Image to illustrate mortgage transactions.

Home Owners Wanted

January 13th, 2023
Article
Movie theater sequence.

New Year New Programming

January 13th, 2023
Article
Black women portrait.

A boost to Black Beauty

January 12th, 2023
Article
Front of a BMW car.

Pablo Di Si at ADA

January 11th, 2023
Article
Plastic tolls on top of a calculator, image to illustrate economic recession.

Pessimists or realists?

January 11th, 2023
Article
Former congressman Anthony González.

From Congress to the Board

January 11th, 2023
Article
Laura Mayer and Eric Ortega join ABC as executive producers. Photos courtesy of Laura Mayer's and Eric Ortega's Twitter

ABC names Latino producer

January 11th, 2023
Article
Lieblein is a retired vice president of global quality for General Motors Company. Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Always Ready to Lead

January 10th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 13, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility (HACR) will promote the defense of "The Power of Hispanic Inclusion in Corporate America" on the world stage with its participation in the perimeter events of the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.

The global meeting, which will take place between January 16 and 20, 2023, brings together thousands of world leaders to address different challenges, and regularly attracts Fortune 1000 CEOs, opinion leaders and representatives of the highest levels of government.

Cid Wilson, HACR president and CEO, stated:

This is an historic moment, not just for our organization, but for all Hispanic people working in the corporate sector in the United States.

Historical delegation

The Washington-based nonprofit, which has been participating in the event since 2018, will bring its largest team to date to Switzerland to participate in edge events representing the interests of U.S. Hispanic corporate leaders.

Wilson, for his part, will return to Davos for the fourth time and will be a speaker and panelist for the third time in a row, where HACR has pioneered the strategy of promoting Hispanic inclusion in corporate America by engaging with American corporate CEOs and company executive leaders in global gatherings that historically lack diversity and inclusion.

“Sometimes you have to create space at the table by pulling up your own chair. I’m proud that HACR will be visibly present in Davos to elevate our message, almost literally from the mountaintop, that the U.S. Hispanic community is a global economic force. Our message is clear that Corporate America must do more to increase Hispanic inclusion to levels that are commensurate to our economic contributions and overall growth,” stressed Wilson. 

HACR also partnered with the We Are All Human Foundation for the fourth consecutive time to co-host an activation in Davos titled "The Hispanic Promise: US Hispanics as a Critical Component of Their Globalization Strategy."

Special presentations

The two organizations will promote a message of diversity, equity and inclusion of Hispanics as a "wise" business strategy, thanks to the growing and significant economic power of Latinos.

In addition, HACR will advocate for Latina empowerment by participating in two discussions hosted and broadcast live by The Female Quotient at the Equality Lounge in Davos. HACR vice president of Strategic Engagements and Initiatives, Yai Vargas, will participate in a session on January 17 titled “Leading with Empathy During Unsettled Times.”

Wilson, for his part, will be a panelist the next day, January 18, in a session entitled "Leader's Guide to Support Middle Managers."

Both sessions will be broadcast live on The Female Quotient's LinkedIn and Facebook pages, as well as on her YouTube channel.

“I’m proud that HACR will be visibly present in Davos with five team members, the largest showing of any American non-profit run by and for people of color,” added Wilson.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international non-governmental organization based in Switzerland and founded in 1971 by Swiss citizen Klaus Schwab. The theme of this year's annual meeting is "Cooperation in a fragmented world.”

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link