Autos Drive America (ADA) appoints Pablo Di Si as president

The leading trade association, which represents 12 international automakers in the United States, recently announced the appointment of the charismatic leader of the automotive industry.

Di Si stated after his appointment:

International automakers are critical to the U.S. economy.

The Argentine commands the operations of Volkswagen Group of America Inc., a company with nearly 70 years of presence in the U.S. and that sells its cars through a network of more than 1,000 independent dealers with nearly 20,000 employees.

Di Si highlighted that the future growth of international automakers in the United States can become a driver for innovation and job opportunities for Americans, depending on policies that support open trade and benefit all of these entrepreneurs in the market.

“Companies like ours are embracing the nation's transition to electric vehicles by investing billions of dollars in strengthening domestic assembly and supply chains, and creating thousands of new jobs for Americans. As president of Autos Drive America, I will be a strong advocate for international automakers in the United States and make sure our voice is heard,” added Di Si.

About Volkswagen Group of America Inc.

Through its plant in Chattanooga, TN, where the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV is assembled, it generates an investment package of more than $4 billion and directly employs 4,000 Americans.

The company is driving cutting-edge research and innovation at multiple centers across the U.S., in places like Belmont, CA, and Knoxville, TN. Volkswagen Group brands plan to offer more than 25 new all-electric models in the United States through 2030.

“As we begin a new year and usher in a new Congress, Autos Drive America is fortunate to have the energetic leadership of Pablo Di Si leading our Board of Directors,” said Jennifer Safavian, president and CEO of Autos Drive America.

We are excited to welcome Volkswagen Group of America President & CEO, Pablo Di Si, as the next Chairman of Autos Drive America. @VWnews https://t.co/6WhSyEMlHE — Autos Drive America (@AutosDrvAmerica) January 11, 2023

About Autos Drive America

The organization represents the U.S. operations of international automakers, an industry that has invested more than $100 billion in production facilities in the country, producing nearly half of all vehicles made in the United States.

Backed by the creation of nearly 2.3 million jobs, Autos Drive America supports the growth of the U.S. auto industry and advocates for open trade and investment policies and the expansion of career opportunities for Americans.

Member companies produce more than 4 million vehicles per year, and export more than 762,000 US-made vehicles to 135 different countries.

The brands that are part of ADA, include Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Mercedes Benz, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, BMW, and Honda.

“Our members produce some of the most cutting-edge and innovative vehicles on the market and are leading the charge for vehicle electrification. Pablo's drive and vision will help us continue to tell the stories of our members and shape our reputation as the nation's leading advocate for global automakers and their U.S. workforce,” highlighted Safavian.