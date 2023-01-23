Ben Miranda Jr., new senior assistant director of Operational Business Development at Endeavors.

The El Paso native and a 24-year veteran of the United States Air Force, who has more than 5 years with the organization, where he served as Director of Business Operations and led the expansion of the mission and vision of the non-profit company to help vulnerable people in need, not just in Texas but across the country.

Miranda Jr. noted:

It is a tremendous privilege to serve in an organization where everyone from our CEO, President, directors, and staff at all levels have the passion to serve vulnerable people in crisis with a servant's heart. I am honored to be entrusted with these responsibilities and look forward to continuing to work with Endeavors and all our local, state, and federal stakeholders across the communities we serve.

Miranda Jr.’s Career

Miranda Jr., who has an exceptional record of success collaborating with state, local and national partners, has drawn on his relationship-building strengths as he creates and maintains strategic partnerships to promote Endeavors and seek support to expand its programs.

Prior to his role as director of Business Operations, Miranda Jr. served as director of Operational Impact, where he led outreach efforts to support the mission of providing high-quality, accessible, integrated mental health care to veterans, service members, and their families at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors headquarters in El Paso.

He holds a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Walden University and serves as Commissioner of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (appointed by the Governor of Texas).

He also serves on the Board of Directors for the El Paso Homeless Coalition - Continuum of Care and is the co-chair of the Veterans Affairs Community Veterans Engagement Board 151.

Rising to the highest rank in the Air Force as Chief Master Sergeant, Miranda Jr. is a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and Air Force Sergeants Associations. In addition, he has been externally recognized at the national level through his selection and leadership in the George W. Bush Institute's Stand-To Veterans Leadership Program.

In his current role, Miranda Jr. will focus on the development, implementation, operation, and expansion of Endeavors' many lines of service to ensure that the military community, the homeless, and other vulnerable populations are heard, supported, and be successful.

About Endeavors

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been helping vulnerable populations since 1969.

Providing personalized services, the organization offers a variety of programs that support children, families, immigrants, veterans, and people struggling with mental illness, disability, disaster, or emergency.