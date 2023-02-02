LIVE STREAMING
Bacardí CEO, Mahesh Madhavan, and director of Supply Chain, Dave Ingram, plant a cedar sapling in Bermuda.
Bacardí CEO, Mahesh Madhavan, and director of Supply Chain, Dave Ingram, plant a cedar sapling in Bermuda. Photo: Business Wire.

Bacardí celebrates its 161st anniversary by planting a tree for every employee

With the initiative they aspire to capture an expected amount of 2.5 million kg of CO2.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 02, 2023

In addition to supporting biodiversity and helping local communities through this tree planting program, the world's largest family-owned alcoholic beverages company will also advance its "Founder's Day" on February 4.

This valuable gift to the planet, which is being offered as part of Bacardí's 161st anniversary, has been delivered by each of the company's employees, who received a bottle of the anniversary edition of Bacardí Carta Blanca, along with a QR code that will allow them to plant their own tree and then track its progress and positive impact through an online platform.

Mahesh Madhavan, Bacardí Limited CEO, noted:

As a family-owned company, doing the right thing is in our DNA, and all of us at Bacardi share that passion for taking care of the environment.

Corporate sustainability

Part of Bacardí's extensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) program, called "Good Spirited," enables the company to take bold steps to restore communities, revitalize natural ecosystems and revolutionize the way it does business.

The trees will be planted in India, Nepal, Indonesia, Ecuador and Madagascar, areas from which Bacardi sources some of the botanicals and raw materials it uses to make its portfolio of premium-quality alcoholic beverages, and will be from 11 different species carefully selected to maximize the benefits for each location and community.

“By creating our very own Bacardí forests, we can all take pride in having our own positive impact and being part of our company’s legacy for the next 161 years and beyond,” added Madhavan.

Going back to its roots

Seeking to regenerate and protect a beach in Puerto Rico badly affected by hurricane damage in recent years, Bacardí will plant 161 coconut trees in an area close to the home of the world's largest premium-quality rum distillery and where it produces its signature rum.

The initiative also pays tribute to the company's legendary coconut tree, "El Coco," which was planted in front of the first Bacardí distillery in Cuba and became the company's symbol of strength and resilience.

For its part, in Bermuda, where Bacardí's global headquarters are located, the company will plant 100 cedar saplings in one of the island's nature reserves. A highly valued and symbolic tree in Bermuda, the cedar supports biodiversity by providing a crucial nesting site for birds like the native Bluejay.

"We care deeply about the farmers who grow our beautiful ingredients and take great pride in the strong relationships we’ve spent decades building with these communities. Planting these trees on their doorsteps is another way of giving back as we invest in their future and in protecting the environment for generations to come,” stressed Dave Ingram, chief supply chain officer of Bacardí Limited.

Find more information about Bacardí and its ESG commitments, including its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, by clicking here.

