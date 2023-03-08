LIVE STREAMING
Women's Day: UN warns that it will take 300 years to achieve gender equality

The estimates are from UN Women, the organization dedicated to empowerment.

António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, raised his voice of concern before the Commission on the Legal and Social Condition of Women, as well as through his social networks, warning that progress towards women's equality is insufficient.

“On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of women and girls across all walks of life, in all corners of the world. PBut we also recognize the enormous obstacles they face — from structural injustices, marginalization, and violence, to cascading crises that affect them first and worst, to the denial of their personal autonomy and rights over their bodies and lives,” said Guterres through a statement.

Call to Action

Guterres points out that the celebration of International Women's Day should serve as a call to accelerate, among other things, the leadership and full participation of women.

“Gender inequality is a question of power. We must equalize power in 3 ways: Increasing education, income & employment for women & girls. Promoting their full participation & leadership in science & technology. Creating a safe digital environment for all,” shared the secretary general through his Twitter account.

In addition to pointing out that investing in women elevates all people, communities and countries, Guterres highlighted the need to promote technology as a tool to promote gender equality and broaden pathways to education and professional opportunities.

“Women’s exclusion from the digital world has shaved an estimated $1 trillion from the GDP of low- and middle-income countries in the last decade — a loss that could grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025 without action,” warned Guterres.

Afghanistan

Echoing a report presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, the UN Secretary General highlighted policies that threaten women in this country, such as the increase in forced and child marriages, the ban that excluded women from public spaces, such as parks and gyms, and other restrictions that limit their ability to work and travel independently.

“We will never give up fighting for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, and elsewhere around the world. The UN will continue providing practical support and care for women in crisis situations. Gender equality is central to all our humanitarian and development work,” pointed out Guterres.

He said UN Women's Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director recently visited Afghanistan and told Taliban authorities that "we will never stop fighting for" women and girls.

Going Backwards 

Affirming that the global frameworks need to change, since they do not meet the needs of women and girls in the world, Guterres also points to certain setbacks that have occurred recently in terms of the advancement of women's rights and freedoms.

Although it did not mention any country's case specifically, CNN associates the message with the decisions of the United States Supreme Court, which struck down Roe v. Wade, leaving the right to abortion in the hands of each state, as well as a measure that went into effect in Poland, banning abortions due to fetal defects, which basically put an end to almost all abortions in the country.

