Puerto Rican Tony Waller launches podcast for diverse communities

The vice president of Constituent Relations and Racial Equity at Walmart, where he has a successful career of more than 15 years, introduced "Hanging Out In My Closet," a product that he has described as "a space to learn, grow, and unload what holds us back.”

Waller, a graduated from the University of Virginia who identifies as gay, Latino, and Black, was born and raised in Puerto Rico.

“Historically the closet has been a place of storing what is precious, a place of hiding, a place for keeping secrets. But in my closet, I want us to spend time hanging out, learning, growing, and unloading what holds us back. I want us to work together to heal and to be the best we can be for ourselves and for others. Come and hang out in my closet,” noted Waller.

First season

Throughout the 13 episodes of this season, topics that encourage reflection will be discussed with an inspiring and motivating tone.

Through titles such as "Lessons from my mother", "Growing up in Puerto Rico,” “Vulnerability," “Forgiveness," among others, Waller wants to bring to a broader audience efforts like the ones he is carrying out with Walmart, which increase the outreach opportunities and maximize social investments in diverse and multicultural communities.

“Happy New Year everyone! And welcome back to The Closet! What a year 2022 has been! In this episode I reflect on what being in the midst of the pandemic has meant to me. Hope you enjoy. Let me know what you think!” posted Waller after launching the first episode.

Tony Waller's podcast promo graphic. Photo: Waller's LinkedIn profile.

About Waller

In his current corporate role, Waller leads a portfolio that includes African American, Hispanic, Asian American/Pacific Islander, and Native American communities, as well as women, LGBTQIA+, people with disabilities, and emerging generations.

He is also recognized as a "integrator engaging across Corporate Affairs teams, with real depth in helping to shape public policy, communication strategy, federal and state government relations, and community relations through a racial equity lens.”

As an advocate for women's rights, he has served on the Board of Trustees of the Center for Asian-Pacific American Women, as well as the Board of Directors of the National African American Women's Leadership Institute.

In addition, Waller was elected in 2017 as Chairman of the board of directors of the National Institute of Black Child Development, and in 2020 he joined the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board of Bentonville, Arkansas, at the request of the city's mayor.

As a lover of the arts, Waller is a member of the board of directors and the Corporate Leadership Council of the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

He is also a member of the board of directors of Interform, an organization focused on the design-driven, self-sustaining art and fashion industry in Northwest Arkansas, and is a member of the advisory board of Spring clean, a non-profit social enterprise whose mission is to create jobs and reduce landfill space by reusing donated textile materials.

He recently joined the Soles4Souls board of directors.

“Hanging Out In My Closet” is available to listen on demand on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and other audio listening platforms. New episodes are released weekly on Mondays.

To listen you can click here.