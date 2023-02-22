Climate Justice Alliance launches second season of its podcast with climate leaders

The climate justice group, renowned for organizing and uniting frontline communities and building a just transition, has released the final episodes of its new podcast, ‘STORIES FROM HOME: Moving the Just Transition.’

"We’re THRILLED to return with a new season of STORIES FROM HOME: Moving the Just Transition, that grounds us in the history of environmental justice, climate justice organizing and present day Just Transitions,” reads in the production synopsis.

About the Podcast

Tracing the history of environmental and climate justice while offering key solutions, the season will feature 5 episodes.

“Each episode deep dives into different dimensions of the movement – from the importance of community-led solutions to the climate crisis, to what is a false “solution”, to how we relate to one another in just relationship– with our host Keenan Rhodes, and the climate justice leaders who serve as our guides and teachers,” added the description.

Listen to CJA's Stories from Home Podcast.

Season 1 "Living the Just Transition" and Season 2 "Moving the Just Transition"

Episode Review

Episode One walks through the formation of the climate justice movement, traveling from Indianapolis, to Puerto Rico, North Carolina to Mississippi, California and beyond. It features guides Elizabeth Yeampierre, Kali Akuno, and Inkza Angeles who show us the ways in which they live and embody a relationship with land and with community.

You can listen to the full season by clicking here.