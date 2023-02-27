Nextdoor Kind Foundation announces recipients of Keep It Local business fund

As part of the first phase of the Foundation's commitment to provide local grants to help residents strengthen their communities, this new fund was shared among 20 homeowners of color.

In partnership with the NAACP, America's largest and preeminent civil rights organization, and Hello Alice, the free platform that helps more than a million small businesses start and grow, the grant program awarded a total of $100,000 to entrepreneurs working to strengthen and support communities at the local level.

Shireen Santosham, executive director of the Nextdoor Kind Foundation, noted:

Our first-ever grantees are a reflection of what ‘keep it local’ means — an unyielding commitment to their communities with the mission to make a positive impact — they are true changemakers.

About Nextdoor Kind Foundation

Created with the mission of funding microgrants for individuals, nonprofits, and small businesses, the Foundation supports all who seek to solve challenges and organize in their own neighborhoods and communities by offering resources, tools, and personalized training to grow their businesses on the platform

“Small businesses make up the vast majority of businesses in the U.S, heavily contributing to local communities, economies, and innovation. While the sector continues to grow, due to systemic barriers, entrepreneurs of color are less likely to have access to capital and business mentorship than other entrepreneurs,” highlights the Nextdoor Kind Foundation.

Beneficiaries

Those shortlisted were chosen from more than 7,000 grant applications from across the country, spanning a variety of industries, including construction, wellness, educational services, food service and more.

Here are the first recipients of the 2023 Keep It Local grant:

Black Men's Health Clinic, Austin, Texas Cafe Coco Latte, Aurora, Ill. California Hardwood Floor Co, Baton Rouge, LA C. K. Cleaning Specialists, Inc, Bradenton, FL Davis Transport Services LLC, Euclid, Ohio Education Media, LLC, Long Beach, CA Geniuscribes, Friendswood, Texas Growth & Guidance Counseling, Oak Lawn, Ill Health Care Solutions of Delaware Valley (HCS), Media, Pa Julian's House LLC, Cypress, Texas Matrescence Occupational Therapy, Austin, Texas Melospeech Inc., Temecula, CA MsP’sGFree Inc., Chicago, Ill Purple Ribbon Chef, Chicago, Ill Seed At The Table LLC, Compton, CA Soulgood, Dallas, Texas The Hardy Clinic, Atlanta, GA The Heart of Art: Coaching For Creatives, Oakland, CA Wheatley Montessori School, Greenville, S.C. World City Center, Los Angeles, CA

“We were blown away by the quality and number of submissions we received for the Keep It Local Business Fund. It’s an indicator that local businesses remain in the forefront of thriving communities. It’s also a reminder in our belief that good ideas start at the grassroots level,” added Santosham.

More Reactions

“I am honored my business was selected as a grant recipient. This funding will enable us to begin seeking a large facility as we’re outgrowing our current location and have a waiting list of people we currently cannot serve,” stated Ingrid and Dyon Crawford, Julian’s House founders.

For his part, Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, pointed out: “Black families must have equal opportunity to create generational wealth if we are going to achieve true racial equity. One of the most crucial tools to achieving this goal is providing Black entrepreneurs with the resources necessary to grow their businesses and enrich their communities. That's why NAACP proudly leads partnerships like this one with Nextdoor Kind Foundation and Hello Alice to cultivate strong, small Black-owned businesses and provide grants to ensure they can thrive.”

Later this year, the Nextdoor Kind Foundation will launch micro-grants for nonprofit community leaders looking to positively impact their neighborhoods.

For more information on the Keep It Local business fund, click here.