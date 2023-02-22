Historic alliance signed to increase economic opportunities for African-American companies

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and U.S. Black Chambers Inc. (USBC) have come together to agree on a joint effort aimed at empowering Black entrepreneurs.

The event was held at the Washington, D.C. headquarters of Elocen Group, an African American-owned affiliate of both USBC and NMSDC and an active member of the Capitol Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC).

Ying McGuire, NMSDC CEO and president, stated:

Black-owned businesses are a vital constituency of NMSDC and have been disproportionately affected by the economic disruptions of the last few years.

Alliance Witnesses

In addition to McGuire and Ron Busby Sr., USBC CEO and president, the document was signed by the following leaders from the minority business community:

Lisa Morris, NMSDC vice president of strategic alliances and programs

Jetheda Hernandez, NMSDC senior director of strategic alliances and programs

Sharon Pinder, CRMSDC president and CEO

Shakira Garcia, CRMSDC board chair/national director of supplier diversity and sustainability of Caesars Entertainment

Antwanye Ford, USBC vice chair - board of directors/president of Enlightened

Talisha Bekavac, USBC executive vice president

Alicea Gay, ByBlack vice president

Jamon Phenix, USBC chief of staff

Necole Parker Green, Elocen Group president

“We are honored to be able to work with USBC to help remove the barriers faced by these businesses and build greater generational wealth for the Black community,” added McGuire.

NMSDC and the @usblackchambers to sign a strategic partnership alliance agreement aimed at increasing economic opportunities for Black businesses on Monday, February 20.



Read the story here: https://t.co/9FqhbnOesW#Blackownedbusiness #mbes — NMSDC (@NMSDCHQ) February 15, 2023

What did they agree?

The organizations agreed to participate jointly in strengthening the following actions:

Advocate for common economic interests of USBC and NMSDC that will allow for the two organizations to address and promote governmental policies related to business and economic growth for Black businesses.

Connect by forming a strategic partnership to promote minority business enterprises (MBEs) both domestically and internationally by fostering innovative approaches to address business growth in the global marketplace, as a united front. Organizations will share best practices, knowledge, and experiences necessary to advance the mission, vision, purpose, and motto of each organization to help achieve the goals and objectives of this strategic relationship amongst respective members, clients, program participants, key stakeholders, and other strategic partners affiliated with this coalition.

Certify more Black businesses through increased cooperation and support of the ByBlack program, which generates a pipeline of corporate-ready NMSDC-certified Black businesses with the purpose of creating and growing intergenerational wealth in Black communities.

Develop joint events, programs, seminars, workshops, meetings, and discussions to create opportunities for commerce-driven activity.

“As the authority in Black business certification, USBC is energized by our partnership with NMSDC, the leader in minority business certification. This evolution is a win for both organizations, as we work together to reimagine business certification of Black-owned businesses to ensure they are equipped to compete for procurement opportunities,” said Ron Busby, USBC president.

This agreement is part of NMSDC's ongoing effort to build a strong network of advocates for the communities it serves as it accelerates the growth of minority business enterprises (MBEs) on their march toward $1 trillion in annual revenue for NMSDC-certified MBEs.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-running engine of business growth for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and whose impact goes far beyond of the supply chain.

About USBC

It provides committed and visionary leadership and advocacy in realizing economic empowerment. Through resource building and initiatives, it supports the network of African American Chambers of Commerce and business organizations in their work to develop and grow Black businesses.