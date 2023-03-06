$100,000 in scholarships for Philadelphia students

The famous multinational donut maker recently announced the launch of its 14th annual Dunkin' Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program.

In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin' will award a $5,000 academic scholarship to 20 students throughout the greater Philadelphia region to attend an accredited two-or four-year college, university, or vocational technical school of their choice in the fall of 2023.

Students at high school and undergraduate institutions can apply for Dunkin's Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program. In addition, winners will be selected based on their academic record, leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and community.

Perry Shah, Dunkin’ franchisee and chairman of the Dunkin’ Philadelphia Advertising Committee:

We look forward to recognizing more deserving students this year and are thrilled to help ease the financial burden of college.

About the Scholarships

The grants are intended for current high school seniors or college students who plan to enroll in a full-or part-time college course of study at an accredited two-or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in the fall of 2023.

These are other requirements:

Applicants must reside in and/or be currently enrolled in college in southeastern Pennsylvania, southern N.J., or Del. of Kent, and New Castle counties to be considered.

Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent) or higher.

Full-time or part-time Dunkin' employees who meet the eligibility criteria are also encouraged to apply.

Franchise owners and their dependents are not eligible.

Previous recipients of the Program are not eligible.

“Dunkin’ franchisees throughout the greater Philadelphia area are excited to launch the annual Dunkin’ Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program to continue helping the students in our communities as they work toward advanced education,” added Shah.

Fellows are selected based on:

Academic record

Demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities and honors

Work experience

Statement of educational and professional goals and objectives

Unusual personal or family circumstances

An online recommendation

Financial need will not be considered

Eligibility and Prizes

The eligible counties are as follows:

Delaware Counties: Kent and New Castle New Jersey Counties: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, or Salem Pennsylvania Counties: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, or Philadelphia

For its part, this is how the economic prizes will be distributed: