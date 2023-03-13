LIVE STREAMING
A mobile app that supports victims of domestic violence was launched

‘Bright Sky’ offers education, local resources, and a safe environment.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 13, 2023

The Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh and the Vodafone Americas Foundation introduced this digital resource to help anyone who is concerned about or experiencing domestic violence.

Through a free, secure and easy-to-use mobile app and website, ‘Bright Sky,’ which has features to respond to domestic violence, while offering a safe route to support, connects people affected by domestic violence with practical information to educate, spot warning signs, and provide life-saving information.

Nicole Molinaro, president/CEO of Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, stated:

Domestic violence is a public health issue that impacts more than 10 million women, men, and children across the U.S. each year, and we see first-hand the resultant daily impact and devastation.

National Emergency

According to the CDC, these are the alarming figures related to this type of violence:

  • Over 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually in the U.S.
  • 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men over the age of 18 in the U.S. have experienced serious physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
  • On a typical day, nearly 20,000 phone calls are made to domestic violence hotlines across the country.
  • The American Psychological Association estimates that victims of intimate partner violence lose 8,000,000 days of paid work each year, the equivalent of more than 32,000 full-time jobs.

“The Bright Sky app will be instrumental in offering a safe path to support those impacted by domestic violence and those who may be concerned that a loved one, friend or colleague may be experiencing abuse. Offering a range of accessible risk assessment tools, life-saving safety and planning resources, and connections to help and hope, Bright Sky will positively impact the lives of many,” added Molinaro.

About the App

Launched in the U.S. with the support of NO MORE, DomesticShelters.org, and Aspirant, 'Bright Sky' is the only multinational domestic violence support mobile app available.

The Bright Sky app, available for download on iOS or Android or accessible via the website, allows users to:

  • Identify the types and signs of domestic violence
  • Assess the safety of their relationship or that of a friend or loved one
  • Access information about different forms of abuse and how to help a friend that may be affected
  • Locate local resources and support services

“The Vodafone Americas Foundation believes that technology and connectivity are fundamental in addressing the most pressing issues in our global and local communities. It’s at the heart of our mission to create and invest in partnerships committed to using technology to empower women and girls as well as in the local communities where our employees live and work,” noted June Sugiyama, director of Vodafone Americas Foundation. 

‘Bright Sky,’ which was founded in 2018 by Vodafone Group Foundation and UK-based crisis support charity Hestia, has expanded the app to 12 more countries, including Albania, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, and the United States.

The app was formally launched in the U.S. as part of the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW 2023), a UN-sponsored global meeting that seeks to identify challenges and set global standards on gender equality and people's rights.

“I find the Bright Sky app to be a crucial tool for people who are dealing with an abusive relationship. Overall, I think the app is a big step forward for persons experiencing any type of abuse and will create opportunities for them to get help, so they are not alone,” shared an anonymous survivor.

