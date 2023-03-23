Hennessy invests in HBCU to diversify executive leadership roles in companies

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) recently unveiled the selection of the 5th cohort of Hennessy Fellows, a landmark program designed to equip the next generation of Black leaders in America that has promoted more than 40 students to date.

Offering financial assistance, training and career development, as well as curated corporate development experiences to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the initiative is made possible by Hennessy's approximately $14 million commitment to TMCF over 10 years.

Jasmin Allen, senior vice president of Hennessy U.S., said:

Hennessy is committed to the advancement of the Black community and together with The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we are helping to build the next generation of leaders

Promoting Black Leaders

The Hennessy Fellows program is a continuation of an ongoing investment in Black students and the Black community at large.

For more than 35 years, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund has awarded more than $300 million in assistance to students attending HBCU, while TMCF has given 98% of its awards exclusively to HBCU.

The organization cites data from McKinsey that paints a bleak picture today:

Black employees make up 14% of all U.S. employees.

The Black workforce at the management level is only 7%

At the senior manager levels (VP and SVP), it is 5 and 4%

Hennessy also highlights the essential role it plays in building diverse executive talent in the country, where the program is uniquely positioned to help address these DEI gaps and contribute to building a multicultural workforce.

“By providing them with the necessary resources, investment and development opportunities that can help them reach their goals, we continue to ensure HBCU students are positioned for success during their undergraduate years and beyond,” added Allen.

Join us in welcoming Cohort V of the #HennessyFellows program! In our partnership with @hennessy, we have been able to foster a powerful community of leaders who are passionate about transformation and breaking into the c-suite! #tmcf #tmcfhennessy #hennessyfellows pic.twitter.com/6XkHtAkgZI — TMCF (@tmcf_hbcu) March 22, 2023

Beneficiaries

Selected after an extensive application process, Hennessy Fellows will travel all-expenses-paid to Charlotte and New York for boot camp and will be able to access online training forums, training sessions, networking events, and experiences of professional development.

Those selected will receive executive training, a scholarship of up to $20,000 per academic year, an annual stipend of $10,000 for other educational expenses, as well as the opportunity to apply for a community-related project grant of up to $10,000.

Sessions will be led by Moët Hennessy executives, industry leaders and influencers providing interactive lectures, simulations and executive training.

The 2023 Hennessy Fellows are:

Tia Pope - North Carolina A&T State University; Ph. D, Information Technology William Gaspard, Jr. - Southern University Law Center; JD Candidate Morgan Newton - Morgan State University; MBA Candidate Hannah Bruns - Howard University School of Law; JD Candidate Erika Tribble - Howard University; MBA Candidate Giordan Rose - Savannah State University; MBA Candidate Latia Boney - Howard University; MBA Candidate Brandon Moise - Clark Atlanta University; MBA Candidate Karmyn Tatum - Florida A&M University; MBA Candidate Cierra Robinson - Morgan State University; Ph. D, Higher Education Administration

“We are proud to announce this next cohort of Black student leaders who will define and disrupt Corporate America. Each presents a unique set of leadership and communication skills that positioned them as top candidates for the Hennessy Fellows program,” pointed out Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of TMCF.

For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply for future cohorts, click here.