Giannis Antetokounmpo during the All-Star NBA weekend.
One of the most important players in the league right now. Photo: @Giannis_An34.

Antidote Health partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo Foundation for mental health

Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) is part of the 'Leave no one behind' campaign.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 13, 2023

The telehealth company that views accessible and affordable healthcare as a fundamental human right, and CAFF, a global foundation created by the Antetokounmpo family that provides necessary resources and funding to partner organizations that help individuals and communities to prosper, recently announced a $1 million commitment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stated:

My family’s path to the United States wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of others.

With the goal of offering free telehealth mental health care services to the people of Milwaukee, delivered by board-certified physicians, Antidote Health provides treatment for the 7 most common mental health conditions:

  1. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD Depression)
  2. Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)
  3. Panic Disorder (including Panic Attacks)
  4. Social Anxiety Disorder
  5. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  6. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
  7. Insomnia Disorder

Support for Wisconsin

Highlighting how 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience mental illness each year, the collaboration between Antidote Health and CAFF is especially needed in Wisconsin, where according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 859,000 adults, roughly 3 times the population of Madison, have a mental health condition.

The data also highlights that Wisconsinites are more than 4 times more likely to be forced to go out-of-network for mental health care than for primary care, making it harder to find care and incur higher out-of-pocket costs. Additionally, out of the 266,000 Wisconsin adults who did not receive mental health care last year but needed it, 37,3% said it was due to cost.

“I believe that by investing in others, we unlock their true potential, regardless of their origin, race, color or faith. That’s why I’m delighted that CAFF and Antidote Health have come together to provide mental health care services to those in-need. It’s another great way we can give back to this community that has given us so much,” added Antetokounmpo, who is also a CAFF ambassador for Antidote Health.

‘Leave No One Behind’

Under the terms of the "Leave No One Behind" program, eligible Wisconsin residents will receive free mental health care treatment delivered via teleconference with a board-certified physician.

Free services included in the program include:

  • Evaluation
  • Clinical diagnosis
  • Medication administration and follow-up visits
  • $30 per month of assistance with out-of-pocket costs on medications

Registration will remain open until full capacity.

“Antidote Health and CAFF are bound by a shared commitment to provide affordable healthcare to all, regardless of race, location or circumstance. By leveraging CAFF’s support and providing our leading mental health care to the people of Milwaukee—the city Giannis himself calls home—at no cost through Antidote’s platform, we are getting incrementally closer to realizing that common goal,” stressed Avihai Sodri, co-founder and chief executive officer of Antidote Health.

