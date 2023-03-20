The official theme of the UN International Day of Happiness campaign is presented

HappinessDay.org, the campaign arm of UNIDOHappiness, the official home and secretariat of the United Nations International Day of Happiness, a program of the United Nations New World Order Project launched in 2006, are leading the global celebration that was established thanks to global democratic unity and the legitimacy and credibility of the unanimous vote to adopt UN resolution 66 28 by all 193 UN member states on July 17, 2012.

“‘Happiness For All, Democracy’ celebrates the extraordinary, astonishing, odds-defying, and miraculous, multi millennia shared accomplishments of the now more than eight billion strong global human family, since our ancestors first walked the earth approximately 300,000 to 5 million years ago, thereby launching the first chapter in the great story of all of us,” said Jayme Illien, United Nations International Day of Happiness Founder Jayme Illien.

It's #HappinessDay today



According to the 2023 World Happiness Report, the top 5 happiest countries are...



Finland

Denmark

Iceland

Israel

Netherlands



Join us TODAY at 12pm (ET) for the launch of #WHR2023 https://t.co/DCYCNENxDE pic.twitter.com/fHe693VUyo — SDSN Youth (@SDSNYouth) March 20, 2023

The Right to Happiness

The UN also points to this date as a reminder that while democracy thrives more than ever, it also faces its greatest existential threat since the organization's inception.

“There is no greater example of the test of democracy today as a form of national and global government than the challenges presented by the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led to our 2022 Happiness Day theme ‘HAPPINESS FOR ALL, UKRAINE’ a call for global action and unity to stand with Ukraine, and by definition, to stand for the success of freedom and democracy for all worldwide, as well as the happiness and wellbeing of all humanity,” points out UN.

This date and its motto also seek to make a call to action for current and future generations, so that they carry out the great global efforts that our ancestors granted, such as the defense, preservation and advancement of democracy, and global unity for face the current complex landscape.

HappinessDay.org, UNIDOHappiness and UNNWO invite everyone to visit their website to learn about the annual 10 Steps to Global Happiness, ten easy steps that any individual, organization or country can take to celebrate the International Day of Happiness and Peace, World Happiness Week, and thus promote the happiness, well-being and freedom of all life on earth.

According to Illien, the new generations must face up to “challenges, and opportunities before the people and citizens of earth such as ending poverty, hunger and food insecurity, inequality, racial, religious, and gender discrimination, climate change, war and conflict, and advancing and the achieving of world peace, the global goals for sustainable development and, the happiness, wellbeing, and the freedom of all humanity of all life on earth.”