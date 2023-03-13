‘Follow Your Dreams,’ a new platform to help diverse communities achieve their goals

As part of International Women's Month, Golden Road Brewing, the Los Angeles-based craft brewery co-founded for women, teamed up with the popular singer, actress and social media star to launch this program that seeks to inspire people to take the first step towards achieving their dreams.

Pons stated:

No dream is too big or too small. Together, we can help more people pursue their true calling and make a big impact on our community.

About the Platform

'Follow Your Dreams' empowers people to fulfill their dreams, whether big or small, by offering an opportunity, both for monetary support and mentorship, especially for communities historically underrepresented in business, entrepreneurship, media, the arts, and other industries.

The show's focus is to highlight and elevate stories of determination, courage and self-confidence, inspiring more people to pursue their true passions.

During its launch celebration, Golden Road Brewing held a special event at the Atwater Village Brewpub, hosted by Yesi Ortiz, DJ, radio personality, and co-founder of the Latinos in Media & Arts Coalition, this past International Women's Day, where attendees were also able to learn more about Pons' association with Golden Road.

“At Golden Road, we know the impact dreaming big can have on culture, on our communities, and on the world. And that’s really what inspired the ‘Follow Your Dreams program’ — it’s all about empowering people to make their dreams a reality and we’re thrilled to be able to play even a small role in doing that,” said Meg Gill, co-founder of Golden Road Brewing.

Driving Dreams

Gill, who broke through the largely male-dominated craft beer industry to realize her dreams and open her company, after 12 years and with craft beers available in all 50 states, including Los Angeles' beloved Mango Cart wheat beer, the brewery wants to help other people to do the same.

“I know what it’s like to chase your dreams — and the difference that support can make in helping them become a reality. That’s why I teamed up with Golden Road Brewing on the ‘Follow Your Dreams’ platform to give as many people as possible the chance they deserve,” added Pons.

Through July 11, California residents ages 21 and older can share their dreams by submitting a 60-second video or written description to www.goldenroad.la/FollowYourDreams for a chance to make them come true.