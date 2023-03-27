The Second Annual Women's Business Summit is here

Closing out Women's History Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will host a two-day hybrid gathering featuring virtual panels, "Ask an Expert" workshops, and small talks to help women-owned small businesses build, scale and grow.

Hosted by local and regional hosts, who will also conduct in-person lounge/listening sessions, the Second Annual Women's Business Summit will be held in collaboration with the National Council of Business Women and co-sponsored by the Nasdaq Entrepreneur Center, Wells Fargo, and the Association of Women's Entrepreneurial Centers.

At last year's summit, which brought together women entrepreneurs and thought leaders from across the public and private sectors, more than 27,000 participants joined the SBA's inaugural session, which highlighted the Administration's resources and offerings, as well as its partners.

“The economic empowerment of women is an investment in the future of our country. When we improve the economic situation of women, we improve the situation of families, communities and our entire nation,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on her Twitter account.

President Biden hosts the SBA Women's Business Summit.

Confirmed Speakers

Isabel Casillas Guzmán, SBA administrator

Donald Malcolm Smith, acting assistant administrator of the SBA Office of Women's Business Ownership.

Tene Dolphin, executive director of the National Center for Women in Business

Nicola Corzine, executive director of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

Click here for more information and to register.

Registration open for National Small Business Week Virtual Summit

The SBA and SCORE, mentors to America's Small Businesses and SBA resource partner, also announced that registration for the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is now open.

“Providing support to small businesses through education, networking, and mentorship is what SBA and SCORE do best. This annual event has become a cornerstone of National Small Business Week, attended by thousands of entrepreneurs across the country,” said Christina Hale, SBA associate administrator for Communications and Public Liaison.

This year's NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops hosted by event co-sponsors, access to federal resources, and networking.

The free SBA and @SCOREMentors #SmallBusinessWeek Virtual Summit kicks off May 2! Learn new business strategies, meet other #smallbiz owners, chat with industry experts, and more!



Register now: https://t.co/09qyCIneVo

The online event, with free registration, will take place on May 2-3, 2023.

“In this rapidly evolving climate for small business owners, SCORE is proud to partner with the SBA on the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit. This summit offers incredibly valuable information, tools, and resources to American small business owners at no cost and in an accessible virtual environment. We look forward to connecting with thousands of entrepreneurs and supporting them on their journeys to success,” underlined Bridget Weston, SCORE CEO.

To register, visit the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit registration.