FedEx launched '50 Days of Caring' to celebrate its 50th anniversary

The global integrated business solutions company announced Monday the start of this campaign in which members of its team will give back to communities through service projects around the world.

In the midst of an event scheduled for April 17, the date on which FedEx celebrates half a century of operations, and which marks 50 days of its '50 Days of Caring' initiative, the company plans to kick off the celebrations with a $50,000 gift to World Central Kitchen (WCK), an organization that provides meals globally in response to various humanitarian and climate crises.

Raj Subramaniam, FedEx president and chief executive officer, stated:

For the last 50 years, FedEx has transformed the world by connecting people and possibilities, and we want to celebrate this milestone anniversary by giving back.

Early Celebration

FedEx also celebrated the successful completion of its ‘Cares 50 by 50’ initiative, which it set out to help 50 million people on the company's 50th birthday.

“Exceeding our 50 by 50 goal of supporting 50 million people globally demonstrates the incredible dedication of FedEx team members and our steadfast commitment to deliver more than packages, but also hope, opportunity, and good in the world,” added Subramaniam.

However, despite reaching the goal early, FedEx invites its employees around the world to show their support for the communities they serve every day and participate in '50 Days of Solidarity' by volunteering for a non-profit organization or by donating items to an agency in need.

We’ve exceeded our #FedExCares 50 by 50 goal of positively impacting 50 million people by our 50th birthday! We’re celebrating by kicking off 50 Days of Caring for team members and making a $50k donation to @WCKitchen. https://t.co/u1RLW196KU pic.twitter.com/wYrEvq2svD — FedEx (@FedEx) February 27, 2023

Social impact

Launched in 2019, FedEx Cares worked around the world with more than 900 nonprofit organizations to make a direct and positive impact on more than 50 million people.

Here are some milestones achieved thanks to the philanthropic and community efforts of team members:

Providing Hope and Healing — Leveraging the company's global network to bring essential items and medicines to people when natural disasters and crises strike.

Making dreams come true — Investing in inclusion and in the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Put the planet first — Investing in solutions and innovations to create more sustainable cities and empowering team members to restore and protect the environment through community service.

Volunteer Time — Offer it up to the community to help keep children warm and feed the hungry.

“The success of our first 50 years and the impact of our charitable and volunteer efforts inspires us to create a future as transformative as our first five decades. For all that we have achieved, doing our part to build a better, brighter world will be our most important delivery yet,” concluded Subramaniam.