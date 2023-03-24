LIVE STREAMING
Grant for diverse technological founders launched

They will have access to free marketing strategy and consulting services.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
March 24, 2023

The Diversity Marketing Consortium (DMC) and Company Ventures recently announced that they have partnered in an effort to support the Boost Founder Fellowship, which will offer grantees assistance from founders and investors in the form of small group training and one-on-one mentoring, as well as workshops, templates and tools to help them achieve their specific goals.

Offered in partnership with the New York Economic Development Corporation, Boost supports historically underserved tech founders by connecting them with a strong network of investors and advisors as they work to build their scalable businesses and prepare for fundraising.

Greg Mondshein, co-founder of the Diversity Marketing Consortium, pointed out:

When we first heard about the Boost fellowship, our immediate thought was how well the program’s mission aligned with that of the DMC.

About the Program

This initiative is co-designed and facilitated by Company Ventures' Head of Impact Lindsay Siegel and Business Advisor Onyeka Obiocha, committed advocates for underrepresented founders, and aims to center the experience of those historically marginalized in technology.

“We are always looking for ways to broaden our impact and reach an even larger number of diverse founder-led startups, so to have the opportunity to support Company Ventures in the important work they’re doing in this regard is incredibly exciting. We’re thrilled to have been able to match so many of the program’s participants with an esteemed selection of our DMC agency partners as they work to accelerate their businesses to the next level,” added Mondshein.

In addition to the individualized advice and strategic guidance that each agency-paired company will receive, recipients will gain a basic knowledge and understanding of all things marketing, from the fundamentals of branding and storytelling to how to effectively measure its impact.

The program highlights that, regardless of the stage of their business, each founder will be able to take this critical knowledge with them as they progress through their business plans, working to drive growth and customer retention, secure financing, and communicate a clear and engaging story. cohesive about your brand in both internal and external communications.

Beneficiaries

The 20 companies participating in Boost span a wide range of industries, and the DMC will directly support a number of brands, including:

  1. Public art platform WXLLSPACE
  2. In-home care coordinator TeloPoint
  3. Investment platform Endex
  4. Sustainable shopping site Dropshop
  5. UGC platform connecting creators and brands Bolder
  6. Medical bill savings app Truffle Health
  7. Trademark and IP protection platform Easy Trademarks

“Having the support of the DMC hugely benefits the founders in our cohort as they look to take their businesses to the next level. The DMC’s mission — to accelerate the growth of brands built by founders from underrepresented backgrounds — is in lockstep with our own with Boost: opening up our resources and networks to help fuel a new generation of entrepreneurs who are building solutions to tackle our most pressing challenges,” said Lindsay Siegel, head of Impact at Company Ventures.

