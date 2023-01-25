Women in Technology (WIT) announces finalists for Annual Leadership Awards
24 editions of these awards to female talent have been completed.
MORE IN THIS SECTION
As an event that recognizes the vision, talent and mentorship of professional women in the technology community of Washington, D.C., the main organization that contributes to the success of these professionals, this year's chosen ones were presented, a group of talented leaders who contribute a vision and a commitment to mentoring within their organizations and communities.
Amber Hart, president of WIT, pointed out:
These women truly represent the impact women are making on the development and application of technology from the classroom to the boardroom.
Beneficiaries
The leaders in the field of technology selected for the annual awards are:
Corporate Large-Market Sector
- Nirali Chawla, KPMG
- Candice Ling, Microsoft
- Nisha Paliwal, Capital One
- Juliana Vida, Splunk
- Tahera Zamanzada, ICF
Corporate Mid-Market Sector
- Jennifer Bonner, RIVA Solutions, Inc.
- Megan Hanik, Groundswell
- Zhenia Klevitsky, Sev1Tech
- Nancy Novak, Compass Datacenters
- Sovany Van, IntelliDyne, LLC
Corporate Small-Market Sector
- Becky Aquino, Tenace, LLC
- Deborah Hunt, iPower LLC
- Donna Person Taylor, Instant Teams
- Asiya Sarbasova, Tuva, an Akima Company
Government and Defense
- Amanda Cournoyer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Mangala Kuppa, Department of Labor’s Office of the Chief Information Officer
- Kendra Miller, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
- Emily Nugent, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
- Kenyatta Powers-Rucker, Maryland Department of Human Services
Non-Profit and Academia
- Nadine Alameh, Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC)
- Greta Kauffman, Urban Institute
- Sherry McCarthy, NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association)
Congratulations to the finalists for the 24th Annual Women in Technology Leadership Awards! Read more about our finalists here: https://t.co/SckoFiHwzB— Women in Technology (@WITWomen) January 25, 2023
WIT will announce the winners in-person at the 2023 Leadership Awards Gala on May 18, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, VA. pic.twitter.com/8iAgOvNtzz
Rising Star
RELATED CONTENT
- Samantha Brandt, Health MVHS, Leidos
- Christine Cook, GEICO
- Georgia Corey, SWIFT
- Rachel Presley, MSM Technology LLC
- Angela Robinson, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
Small Business/Entrepreneur
- Christine Dunbar, ROC Implementation & Management Group (ROCIMG), Inc.
- Lola Han, Kamsa
- Olivia Trivisani Bowker, Amivero
STEM Leadership
- Shaundra Eberhardt, CACI International
- Samantha Fletcher, AWS (Nominated for CACI International)
- Sweta Sinha, GEICO
- Audra Upchurch, LMI
- Hanna Witzgall, Leidos
Unsung Hero
- Janelle Desborough, CACI International
- Karen Emery, iDirect Government
- Mallika Gunturu, SWIFT
- Amanda Williams, IonQ
- Alison Woelfle, Fannie Mae
WIT will announce the winners at the Leadership Awards Gala on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
“This awards program is an inspiring highlight of the WIT year, showing how the innovations introduced by these finalists and their teams have transformed the way people interact with technology, organizations and one another,” added Hart.
About Women in Technology
With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, D.C., area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM.
LEAVE A COMMENT:
Join the discussion! Leave a comment.