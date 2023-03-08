W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Center for Creative Leadership present fellowship program

Helping leaders connect, grow, and lead transformative change toward a more equitable society, the 18-month fellowship highlights the Foundation's DNA, which is based on community engagement and collective leadership.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) in partnership with the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL) recently announced the opening of the application process for local leaders in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans to participate in the 'Class Three' of its WKKF Community Leadership Network scholarship program.

Paul Martínez, WKKF’s chief leadership and human capital strategist, stated:

Our founder, Will Keith Kellogg, recognized that investing in local leaders and authentic engagement of communities is essential to creating the equitable conditions necessary for children and families to thrive.

Opportunity for Leaders

The WKKF Community Leadership Network Scholarship is intended for fellows who stand out for being:

Passionate about bringing the best of themselves to create equitable conditions for children, families and communities.

Invested locally in their communities, with a desire to connect with others in their Tribes, cities, states and beyond to work collectively for greater impact.

Intentional about deepening their understanding of racial equity, racial healing, community engagement and collective leadership to drive transformational change in communities.

Experienced or interested in early childhood education, health, food systems, workforce development, family economic security or other fields that advance racial equity and children’s well-being.

“This fellowship is a manifestation of his vision. Every class of fellows deepens their knowledge and expands their skills to serve their communities in phenomenal ways,” added Martínez.

About the Fellowship

Offering hands-on leadership development, one-on-one coaching, peer networking, and hands-on experience, the grant also allows fellows to participate in multi-day sessions with all participants, while also meeting with a smaller community cohort, and will have one on one chats with an executive coach.

Are you ready to lead transformational change in your community? Join the next generation of WKKF Community Leadership Network fellows. Applications open today, and will remain open until April 10. https://t.co/ugRdbJYP1Y@CCLdotORG #WKKFCLN pic.twitter.com/dccoAJz8aM — WKKF (@WK_Kellogg_Fdn) March 7, 2023

In addition, the fellows become part of W.K. Kellogg Foundation Global Leaders Network to support continued connection, collaboration and collective action. This network of global fellows includes more than 1,100 change agents from Latin America and the Caribbean, Southern Africa, and the United States.

“It is a great privilege to partner with the Kellogg Foundation in stewarding the WKKF Community Leadership Network. We are honored to know and work with such a talented group who are committed to creating a brighter future for our children through an innovative approach to leadership,” pointed out Martin Schneider, CCL president and CEO.

Since 2018, CCL has directed and managed the program, featuring a 50-year track record of incorporating cutting-edge, proven leadership research into programs that elevate participants' individual priorities and goals.

Scholarship applications are being accepted online at wkkfcln.org through April 10, 2023.