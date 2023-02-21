LIVE STREAMING
$2.3 million in grant funding announced for 48 nonprofits

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand Community Grant Program are leading this effort.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 21, 2023

C.H.A.M.P.S., the Chicago, IL-based male mentoring program, is one of the recipients of Jordan Community Grant resources, which are part of the Black Community Commitment (BCC) initiative, a joint 10-year commitment launched in 2020 with a fund of $100 million.

Celebrating 60 years of Michael Jordan

Jordan Community Grants are awarded once a year to grassroots nonprofit organizations that drive action and pioneer sustainable solutions to improve the lives of African Americans in their neighborhoods.

For this year's edition, coinciding with superstar Michael Jordan's 60th birthday celebration, $2.3 million in grant funds went to 48 organizations, including the CHAMPS Male Mentoring Program.

“Michael Jordan is the greatest athlete of all time, and as a kid born on the Southside of Chicago, it was always a dream to be connected to him. Anytime anyone is tied to Michael Jordan it is correlated as pure excellence. We are proud to be selected by Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand Family for the work we do everyday mentoring Boys and Young Men of Color,” noted Vondale E. Singleton, CHAMPS founder.

Empowering communities of color

Highlighting its commitment to the BCC, the CHAMPS Men's Mentoring Program will use the grant funds to further the dreams and goals of boys and young men of color beyond school.

The organization, which works in favor of economic justice and seeks a change in the social narrative, operates through the following axes:

  • Education
  • Empowerment
  • Exposure

“Creating more equitable futures for Black people starts with an intentional journey. So, as our Jordan Brand family celebrates Michael’s 60th birthday, we are thrilled to welcome these organizations committed to accelerating progress in their communities,” pointed out Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president.

This is the third cycle of the Community Grant Program as part of Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand's commitment to the Black community.

