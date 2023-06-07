LIVE STREAMING
Children holding hands jumping on a track field.
1 in 4 children are Hispanic. Photo: manseok Kim — Pixabay.

U.S. Census 2010-2020: A quarter of all children are Latino

Data collected over a decade shows that this population has also aged faster.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 07, 2023

The Latino community in the United States continues to leave behind the paradigm of being a minority, once again demonstrating with official figures that its population and influence on the country's culture and economy continue to rise every day.

In this case, it is the recently released 2020 U.S. Census, which presented a decade-long analysis (2010-2020) showing that the number of Hispanic children in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million during that period of time.

The study highlighted the following results:

The data show 1 in every 4 children, 25.7% (18.8 million), in the United States were of Hispanic origin in 2020, up from 23.1% (17.1 million) in 2010.

Top 5 States with the Highest Increase

Highlighting how the Latino population has aged the fastest over the past decade, the study pinpointed the five states with the largest percentage point increases in their proportion of Hispanic children over the decade:

Top 5 states with the highest percentage-point difference for Hispanic children: 2010 and 2020. Graphic: U.S. Census Bureau.
  1. Connecticut, up 6.5 percentage points
  2. Maryland, up 6.5 percentage points
  3. Rhode Island, up 6.2 percentage points
  4. New Jersey, up to 5.9 percentage points
  5. Florida, up 4.9 percentage points

The Census also highlighted the numerical increase in these regions over the decade:

  • New Jersey and Florida each added more than 100,000 Hispanic children
  • Florida experienced the largest numerical increase of any state, adding more than a quarter million (259,931) Hispanic children to its population between 2010 and 2020
  • New Jersey and Maryland followed with 105,575 and 89,159 additions respectively
  • In three of the five states (Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island), the total number of children decreased between 2010 and 2020, while the number of Hispanic children increased
  • Southwestern states have a higher proportion of Latino children than any other state or territory outside of Puerto Rico
Percentage-point difference in Hispanic race reporting by region: 2010 and 2020. Graphic: U.S. Census Bureau. 
More Findings

Another aspect highlighted by the Census has to do with the increase in the average age among Hispanics.

“The Hispanic population’s median age in 2020 was 30.0, up 2.7 years from 2010. The non-Hispanic population was older but aged at a slower rate: median age was 41.1 in 2020, up 1.5 years from 2010,” points out the Census.

The report authors caution that comparisons between race data in the 2020 and 2010 U.S. Censuses should be made with caution, paying attention to improvements in the questions about Hispanic origin and race in the way responses were coded in the Census of 2020.

New Methodology

The Hispanic/Latino race and origin questions included in the 2020 Census, revised based on feedback and research, included an updated “write” option, as well as increases in processing and coding capabilities.

With the new two-part question, respondents could choose to identify as Hispanic or Latino in their ethnicity section, while choosing their race would assimilate in the same way.

The Biden administration is considering combining the questions for the next U.S. census in 2030, which will allow people to choose amongst their Hispanic or Latino race.

“Evidence suggests the current two-part question confuses many people for whom race and ethnicity are indistinguishable. The Census Bureau found that 42% of Hispanics marked “Some Other Race” in the 2020 census. One-third selected two or more racial groups and 20% chose white as their race,” noted NBCNews with 2021 Pew Research Center data.

According to Census results, Latinos describe themselves as 'two or more races,' while being the largest group, with 37.9%, among the Hispanic population surveyed in the South.

For their part, Latinos in the Northeast reported the largest increase when selecting the 'Some Other Race' category with 48.2%, up from 38.3% in 2010. And those who identified as 'Black or African American alone' or 'black alone' decreased the most in the Northeast, going from 7.2% to 4.8%.

