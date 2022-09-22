LIVE STREAMING
Photo: Yeshiva University

Yeshiva University’s intimidation tactics work

LGBTQ group willing to delay seeking recognition if Yeshiva University can resume all student clubs.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Photo: Virginia Department of Education

Virginia restricts rights

September 22nd, 2022
Article
Photo: Johns Hopkins University

Hopkins private police force

September 22nd, 2022
Article
Photo: Fresno Pacific University

Fresno finds Biden helpful

September 22nd, 2022
Article
Hispanic Heritage Month event logo

Temple's HHM

September 21st, 2022
Article
Professor using the board.

Teachers Shortage

September 21st, 2022
Article
Photo: Ford Foundation

Ford ends Fellowship program

September 20th, 2022
Article
Photo: University of New Mexico

UNM Reignites Speech Debate

September 20th, 2022
Article
Photo: Journalism Lab for Higher Education at Al Día News

Top 5 books for students

September 19th, 2022
Jennifer Hernandez
By
Jennifer Hernandez
September 22, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Al Día News has been covering the developing issues surrounding Yeshiva University (YU). If you are not familiar with the ongoing protests and lawsuit, a lower New York Court found Yeshiva University to be violating the human rights of students on campus by denying an LGBTQ club access to a classroom, bulletin boards, and a club-fair booth. 

The University’s response was to appeal the ruling, something the lower New York Court did not consider. This prompted the University to file an emergency request with the Supreme Court. However, initially Justice Sotomayor blocked the four orders that would force Yeshiva University to recognize the LGBTQ group. But days later, 5-4 justices ruled the court order of the lower New York Court stand, forcing the religious institution to recognize the LGBTQ group.

At the time, in a statement responding to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the University president, Rabbi Ari German said “every faith-based university in the country has the right to work with its students, including its LGBTQ students, to establish the clubs, places and spaces that fit within its faith tradition.”

Many assumed the University’s ‘willingness’ would conclude the ongoing feud, but it only propelled the institution to halt all student clubs to avoid recognizing the LGBTQ group.

Most recently, the LGBTQ group offers a compromise in order to resume student clubs. Many students in a statement expressed sadness of how the university was handling the ruling. 

The Alliance’s decision, sent in a press release to The Commentator, assures that “We are agreeing to this stay while the case moves through the New York courts because we do not want YU to punish our fellow students by ending all student activities while it circumvents its responsibilities. YU is attempting to hold all of its students hostage while it deploys manipulative legal tactics, all in an effort to avoid treating our club equally.”

The “Pride Alliance” is more concerned with preserving unity on campus, something Yeshiva University, while adhering to manipulative tactics, is trying to destroy. The students are willing to delay seeking recognition if all the clubs can be resumed. 

Al Día will continue covering this story. 


 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
lapewos933
September 22nd, 2022 - 2:00 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗔𝗽𝗽𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
recif69911
September 22nd, 2022 - 2:00 pm
Finally I made 92/hr DOLLER. It’s time to take some action and you can join it too.It is a simple, dedicated and easy way to get rich. Three weeks from now you will wish you had started today.Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site. 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗢𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link