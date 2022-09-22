Yeshiva University’s intimidation tactics work

Al Día News has been covering the developing issues surrounding Yeshiva University (YU). If you are not familiar with the ongoing protests and lawsuit, a lower New York Court found Yeshiva University to be violating the human rights of students on campus by denying an LGBTQ club access to a classroom, bulletin boards, and a club-fair booth.

The University’s response was to appeal the ruling, something the lower New York Court did not consider. This prompted the University to file an emergency request with the Supreme Court. However, initially Justice Sotomayor blocked the four orders that would force Yeshiva University to recognize the LGBTQ group. But days later, 5-4 justices ruled the court order of the lower New York Court stand, forcing the religious institution to recognize the LGBTQ group.

At the time, in a statement responding to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the University president, Rabbi Ari German said “every faith-based university in the country has the right to work with its students, including its LGBTQ students, to establish the clubs, places and spaces that fit within its faith tradition.”

Many assumed the University’s ‘willingness’ would conclude the ongoing feud, but it only propelled the institution to halt all student clubs to avoid recognizing the LGBTQ group.

Most recently, the LGBTQ group offers a compromise in order to resume student clubs. Many students in a statement expressed sadness of how the university was handling the ruling.

The Alliance’s decision, sent in a press release to The Commentator, assures that “We are agreeing to this stay while the case moves through the New York courts because we do not want YU to punish our fellow students by ending all student activities while it circumvents its responsibilities. YU is attempting to hold all of its students hostage while it deploys manipulative legal tactics, all in an effort to avoid treating our club equally.”

The “Pride Alliance” is more concerned with preserving unity on campus, something Yeshiva University, while adhering to manipulative tactics, is trying to destroy. The students are willing to delay seeking recognition if all the clubs can be resumed.

Al Día will continue covering this story.



