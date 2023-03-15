One Philadelphia college allows weapons on campus

According to Title 18, “no gun zones” in Pennsylvania only applies to elementary or secondary schools, which does not include higher education institutions.

Therefore, to some degree and taking into consideration that Pennsylvania has two major public Higher Education Systems: The Commonwealth System of Higher Education (CSHE) and The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), and their policies on the university ability to prohibit weapons on campus— the Journalism Lab on Higher Education has compiled a list of some of the higher education institutions in Philadelphia and their respective weapon policy.

Higher education institutions in Philadelphia

Chestnut Hill College

Chestnut Hill College has a clear weapons policy that prohibits “all members of the College community, including faculty, staff, students, contracted employees, contractors, and vendors, as well as visitors to Chestnut Hill College” from possessing firearms and explosives on property owned or controlled by the College; this does not apply to law enforcement on official duty.

Community College of Philadelphia

CCP is among many higher institutions that prohibit the possession of "firearms, explosives, knives, other weapons, or dangerous chemicals on College premises or College-sponsored or supervised activities.”

According to the Student Code of Conduct, “authorization may be granted or denied by the College,” but the details on obtaining such approval are not properly stipulated.

Drexel University

Drexel University has a list, not exhaustive, with weapons prohibited for students to keep, use, possess, transport, or display on university property or sponsored events like 3-D printed weapons, airlift rifles/pistols, ammunition, bows, makeshift weapons, and tasers, to name a few.

According to Drexel Conduct Policies, the “inappropriate use of a permitted item, such as a knife under 3’, mace or pepperspray, or a martial art weapon, is not allowed and may be considered a violation of the weapons policy.”

Holy Family University

Beyond prohibiting the possession of weapons, Holy Family University further prohibits the “attempted sale, use, transmission or discharge of any weapon or explosive devices in the school” or at school-sponsored events. This policy applies to the Holy Family Community: students, participants in parish programs, teachers, administrators, and other personnel.

The policy also states, “firearms shall include any loaded or unloaded gun of any caliber or type. This prohibition also includes any pistol, rifle or other device that uses air or gas propelled projectiles.”

Violations will result in immediate suspension and possible expulsion and police involvement.

La Salle University

According to La Salle University Student Guide, “no student or visitor may keep, possess, display, transport, or use any offensive weapons; firearms; ammunition; gunpowder; gas or air powered rifles, guns, or pistols; fireworks; explosives; or other dangerous articles and substances in University buildings, on University property, or at University functions in off-campus settings.”

La Salle has policies for possession of firearms for students living on campus with will face the “immediate termination of the Occupancy Agreement, removal from the residence, as well as disciplinary or judicial action and criminal prosecution.”

Pierce College

Pierce College Student Conduct Code states that “possession, holding, wearing, transporting, storage or presence of any firearm, dagger, sword, knife or other cutting or stabbing instrument, club, explosive device, or any other weapon capable of producing bodily harm is prohibited on the college campus.” There are some exceptions to law enforcement and legally authorized military personnel.

However, the most surprising is “a student with a valid concealed weapons permit may store a pistol in the student's vehicle parked on campus in accordance with RCW 9.41.050 (2) or (3), provided the vehicle is locked and the weapon is concealed from view.”

Therefore, the weapon is “allowed on campus” based on being secured in a vehicle.

Temple University

The university has strict policies on carrying firearms on campus. According to Temple University’s Student Conduct and Community Standards, “firearms and other dangerous weapons are strictly prohibited in or on university facilities,” this also applies to individuals with a license to carry but excludes authorized personnel—Campus Safety Services and other law enforcement personnel; However, these individuals have to be “performing official functions.”

Additionally, if a student is in possession of a firearm, the student will receive “an interim suspension from Temple University pending the outcome of the student conduct process.”

Thomas Jefferson University

Thomas Jefferson University has a clear-throat policy that prohibits “all persons who enter any Jefferson property from carrying a handgun, firearm, or prohibited weapon of any kind onto any Jefferson property regardless of whether the person is licensed to carry the weapon.”

However, the exception applies to on-duty law enforcement personnel; and other persons who have given written consent to Jefferson's security directors.

